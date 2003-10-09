All Politics Is Loco

Now that the absurd political spectacle in Cal-ee-fornia is over (at least until the actual attempt to govern begins), the rest of the nation can turn its attention back to the Democratic presidential candidate sweepstakes. And no where has that race been weirder than in New York, says the current issue of New York Magazine . The fat-cat Democrats in the city, confused by the bevy of candidates and eager to make sure their influence is felt on whatever side eventually wins, are hedging their bets by writing checks to multiple candidates.

Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, for example, has given checks to just about everybody. While Wesley Clark is siphoning off some of Park Avenue-bred Howard Dean’s support, the good doctor claims not to be worried, saying he’s been able to outpace his rivals by tapping into a different base: small donors, who give $20 and $50, not the $2000-a-plate crowd. The Internet-driven strategy, developed by campaign manager Joe Trippi, has thus far been stunningly successful, raising an astonishing $14.8 million in the just-ended third quarter.

But then, what do you expect? Trippi’s an ex-Silicon Valley start-up guy — evidently the perfect background for running an underdog presidential campaign.