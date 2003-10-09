The Email Trail

This spring, the journal Nature published a report on how Hewlett-Packard maps the company’s structure by following the flow of email.

The map shows the teams in which people actually work, as opposed to those they are assigned to. The technique can also reveal who is at the heart of each sub-group. These people often correspond with company-designated leaders such as project managers. But unofficial de facto leaders can also emerge.

Communities of practice and social network theory are nothing new in the business world. But we often neglect to pay attention how information flows within our organizations. Who are the go-to people in your company? Who are the people who pass on queries and act as bridges between departments?