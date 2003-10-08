Off My Bookshelf V

I rarely like books that are merely collections of published articles. But the Harvard Business School Press has put out a fairly noteworthy series of books that cast a net over various articles in the Harvard Business Review . One of them is on turnarounds .

Whether you’re in an organization that needs turning around or just a person who should be turning around his or her individual mindset, this is a great book to prod you into new thinking. One of my favorite pieces in the collection is “Changing the Way We Change,” a thoughtful article written by Richard Pascale, Mark Millemann, and Linda Gioja. Pascale has long been one of best thinkers on the subject of change and has consistently made a contribution in the field over many years.

Here’s the actionable stuff on change in this essay, seven “disciplines” that come from — of all places — the U.S. Army.