Corridors of Creativity

In an essay published in eLearnSpace, George Siemens explores how ideas are developed — and how they are challenged. Approaching ideas as corridors — or a larger structure of ideas that determines the quality of smaller subsets of ideas — Siemens considers the “germinating process” contained by ideas and how “ideas produce a certain set of predictable additional ideas as they are explored.”

While much of the article reminds me of Richard Dawkins’ work in memetics — or Seth Godin’s repositioning of the ideavirus — I’m most intrigued by Siemens consideration of how we adapt to new ideas, what causes the transition to a new “thought corridor,” and what causes people to cling to conflicting ideas. He suggests the following factors that lead people to shift idea gears:

New climate — Foundational change in the marketplace, society, or economic climate

New evidence — Often linked to studies and research that shed light on an existing problem

Extended period of conflict — After an extended period of internal conflict in evaluating and assessing opposing ideas, resolution is pursued to ease the conflict

New learning — When we grow and learn, we are more apt to expand our idea corridors

Life experiences — Successes and failures shape our world views and how we choose to interact with ideas and people around us

Logic — New ideas may also be acquired through reason, logic, debate, and discussion

Emotions — Emotional intelligence is an important criteria in determining our success

Food for, well, thought.