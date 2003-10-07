Coffee with Lester Thurow

The title of MIT economist Lester Thurow’s new book Fortune Favors the Bold comes from an old Roman saying, “Fortune favors the brave.” The underlying logic is priceless: Warriors were told that if they stood and fought, they had a chance to live. If they turned and ran, they would more than likely be stabbed in the back by their adversaries.

Thurow thinks the metaphor is apt for today’s increasingly global world. If you fail to confront the new competition by running away from it, your company will likely die. If you, on the other hand, summon the courage to move boldly, you have a chance to survive, if not thrive.

One thing is certain. This is going to be one turbulent and rocky time. Thurow, former dean of MIT’s Sloan School of Management, recently visited Mexico, India, and Turkey. Everywhere, he says, people are talking about outsourcing business to China.

In Northern Mexico, where much of TV set manufacturing ultimately emigrated, one plant after another is closing and moving to China, says Thurow. At a computer software company in India, executives told him how they recently began outsourcing in China. And at a book tour stop earlier today at Bloomberg, Thurow said he was told that 4,000 technical jobs at Bloomberg will be outsourced to China.

Obviously, it’s not only professional jobs. The vast majority are manufacturing positions that are now moving to China. “There is nothing that can be done in any Third World country that can’ tbe done in China more cheaply,” says Thurow. As for the U.S., he adds, “Nine out of ten jobs moving to China are leaving other countries, not our own.”

An interesting tidbit about Ford Motor Co. Thurow says on a recent trip to Ford he found out that the U.S. carmaker looked into sourcing parts from China. Ford discovered, Thurow added, that there are 1,500 auto parts makers in China. Ford looked at 500 of them, visited 50, and ultimately found only two companies whose parts were acceptable. The reason: poor quality or antiquated design specs. Thurow says it will take much longer than 10 years for China to be a global player in car manufacture. But it is far more likely that China could make 30% of the car parts for autos within 10 years, predicts Thurow.