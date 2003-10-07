Not Your Father’s Fortune…

Ever since my previous entry about how close Fortune is getting to Maxim , I’ve been checking out the letters to the editor section of Fortune .

Lo and behold, I finally found two letters on the Hooters feature in the Sept. 29 issue. One is from a male; the other from a female. Both are negative. “Last time I checked,” wrote one reader, “Fortune was a publication for businesspeople, not businessmen. I believe you owe your readers an apology.”

And then, from another, “What were you thinking? If you do anything that insulting again, I will immediately cancel my subscription, after 15 loyal years.”

As for that Sept. 29 issue, post-thong, post-Hooters, it contains a cover on the Dallas Cowboys football team and, of course, a prominent photograph of the Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders.

