advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Not Your Father’s Fortune…

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Ever since my previous entry about how close Fortune is getting to Maxim, I’ve been checking out the letters to the editor section of Fortune.

Lo and behold, I finally found two letters on the Hooters feature in the Sept. 29 issue. One is from a male; the other from a female. Both are negative. “Last time I checked,” wrote one reader, “Fortune was a publication for businesspeople, not businessmen. I believe you owe your readers an apology.”

And then, from another, “What were you thinking? If you do anything that insulting again, I will immediately cancel my subscription, after 15 loyal years.”

As for that Sept. 29 issue, post-thong, post-Hooters, it contains a cover on the Dallas Cowboys football team and, of course, a prominent photograph of the Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders.

A subscription is required to access Fortune‘s archives.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life