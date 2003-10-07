File Under Strange

Sun Microsystems CEO Scott McNealy has apparently apologized to the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to The New York Post . Scott had earlier called the SEC’s actions to clean up the debris from all those corporate scandals “absolutely wacko.”

In a televised address in Toronto last week, Scott termed the Sarbanes-Oxley law “one of the most damaging buckets of sand in the gears of the market economy that we’ve ever voted 90 to nothing on in Washington.”

In his letter to SEC head William Donaldson, Scott expessed his “sincerest apologies” for his “imprudent remarks.” I guess my question is: If Scott said those things, he obviously believes those things. What’s to apologize about?