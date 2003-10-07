Chicken Power

Charles C. “Sonny” Dinsmore and his company Earth Resources Inc. has found an innovative and renewable energy source underfoot: chicken manure . Dinsmore and his company was recently awarded a $1.13 million grant from the DOE and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to explore the idea further.

Dinsmore’s plan involves taking chicken waste and burning it at high temperatures to create steam which can be harnessed to generate electricity. The byproduct is an odorless ash, which can be used as an earth-friendly fertilizer that doesn’t contain the usual nitrogen and phosphorous, which pollutes groundwater.

Kudos to Dinsmore for finding an innovative and creative use for some, uh, stuff, he had lying around.