Projecting Cartridges

Staples Inc. recently partnered with Collective Good to encourage printer cartridge recycling at its 1,100 retail locations. For every cartridge returned to the store, Stapes will donate $1 to the National Education Association ‘s Foundation for the Improvement of Education.

While there is a philanthropic motivation behind the project, it’s also the case that Staples sells remanufactured printer cartridges — and that it can’t keep up with consumer demand for the items. Curious: I appreciate the NEA donations, but I wonder whether instituting a deposit on cartridges — much like that on bottles — might not be a better idea. Will people be more likely to recycle cartridges if they know that they’re going to get a buck back?