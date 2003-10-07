advertisement
Projecting Cartridges

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Staples Inc. recently partnered with Collective Good to encourage printer cartridge recycling at its 1,100 retail locations. For every cartridge returned to the store, Stapes will donate $1 to the National Education Association‘s Foundation for the Improvement of Education.

While there is a philanthropic motivation behind the project, it’s also the case that Staples sells remanufactured printer cartridges — and that it can’t keep up with consumer demand for the items. Curious: I appreciate the NEA donations, but I wonder whether instituting a deposit on cartridges — much like that on bottles — might not be a better idea. Will people be more likely to recycle cartridges if they know that they’re going to get a buck back?

