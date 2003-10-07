advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Rest in Peace

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Adolf Monosson, who established the market for leased computers in the United States, died Friday. After graduating from MIT in the late ’40s and earning a Harvard MBA not long after, he founded American Used Computers, the first business to lease computer equipment. Among his first customers: NASA.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life