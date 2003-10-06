Retail Tales II

My best retail experiences are not the cheapest or the ones that try and enhance an essentially average service, but the ones that deliver good value for money and a service tailored to me, not my category:

My local butcher, who is friendly, knowledgable, always willing to personalise the service (boning joints, ordering something which isn’t in the shop etc.), and offers good quality meat

Our local Warhammer shop, which in theory sells wargaming materials, but

in fact does a lot more by explaining in detail the pros and cons of the various options for different age groups, offers training, help with assembling and painting the kits, playing sessions, has staff who are enthusiastic players themselves, etc. Our local hardware shop, which again has very knowledgable staff who give friendly service and are able to not just supply the product but understand your problem and advise on a choice of products and how to use them for your particular situation

Trying to map some of those experiences across to flying:

One of the key things about my local shops is that a high proportion of the time spent is high quality and focused on the core need — little time travelling or queuing — so my preference would be to minimise the amount of time I need to spend in airports in order to fulfil the core need which is to catch a flight. Take out the shops and use the space to get passengers and their luggage onto aircraft faster.

The local experiences are very personal — not categorised or standardised — and they fulfill a real need, not an artificially created one. In the absence of fast throughput, the real need at airports is to make dead time more interesting, not to buy overpriced clothes or jewellery, or eat unappetising food. Where are the libraries at airports, so you can rent books rather than buy one? Where are the museums and art galleries, so you can drift away from the fact of the boring wait and have your brain stimulated? Where are the quiet gardens, so you can go for a walk or sit somewhere which engages the senses, rather than stare at concrete, steel, glass and TV screens? Where are the theatres and cinemas, so you can see a show or film? Actually, now I think about it, where are the entertainers? Why can’t you have street entertainers and musicians like you have in Covent Garden and city centres around the world? Talking of Covent Garden, where are the indoor markets from individual craftspeople selling their own hand-made goods, rather than standardised brands?