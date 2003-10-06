Surfing for Boards

The Oct. 1 edition of CEO Notes highlighted a slew of useful corporate governance resources. I’ve hand picked some of the best tools the newsletter’s editors recommended:
- PriceWaterhouseCoopers ValueReporting: “an innovative approach to performance measurement, corporate reporting, and greater transparency”
- Standard & Poor’s Core Earnings: “a new methodology to lead investors and analysts to a consensus on earnings calculations and bring more transparency and consistency to earnings analysis and forecasts”
- Balanced Scorecard Collaborative: “offers a wide variety of services for organizations at any stage of developing and using the Balanced Scorecard”
- Human Capital Analysis: “a step-by-step process to determine how to manage headcount and help cut bottom line costs”
- Corporate Governance Quotient: “a tool for monitoring and comparing the corporate governance structures of Americas leading publicly-traded companies”
- The Corporate Library: “international corporate governance research”