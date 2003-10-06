Business Travail II

FC Now reader Peter Davidson offers some excellent ideas to improve the airline industry:
- Eliminate Checked Baggage This would save huge amounts of time and money by eliminating baggage handling crews and equipment. Baggage compartments can be modified to hold additional fuel tanks. Less refueling and no baggage handling saves ground time thereby increasing flying (paying) time per plane.
- Standardize Carry-On Bags You want to fly Southwest, you better bring a Southwest brand carry-on bag. Special carry-on bags designed to fit tightly with maximum efficiency in modified overhead bins. Quick in, quick out.
- Further Streamline In-Air Service Eliminate any beverage/peanut service on flights less than three hours. On longer flights just beverages in cans. No cups, napkins or ice. Less trash, less labor, lower costs.
- Seat People to Optimize Boarding and Deplaning Times On multi-leg flights, seat people in sections by destination to speed deplaning and subsequent boarding. Reduction in ground time increases flying time per plane.
How would you reinvent the air travel business?