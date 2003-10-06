Tired? Retire

A study by Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research has found that people with 401(k) plans work more than a year longer than those with traditional pensions.
Commenting on the research, an Ernst & Young partner says that while 401(k) plans often inspire people to pay more attention to their investments, few are well suited to manage them well. In fact, 401(k) plans were never intended to be workers’ main income upon retirement. Instead, they were intended as a supplement to pensions and social security. Because the latter two have fallen short, business people now work longer to continue building their nest egg.