Idealab Needs Ideas

Speaking of CEOs That Should Lose Their Jobs , how about Bill Gross of Idealab . Once considered the wunderkind of the “New Economy,” (we featured Gross in a 1996 article ) Gross is running out of ideas and money, and running into more and more lawsuits from disgusted investors.

The plaintiffs allege Gross has used Idealab as a personal piggybank (sound familiar?) and has used the company jet to take vacations with Idealab President Marcia Goodstein, his wife.

Despite the fact that Idealab lost $232 million last year, Gross’ compensation jumped 91 percent to $766,667.

Idealab’s very existence at this point hinges on its successful sale of Overture Services to Yahoo! in July for $1.6 billion. Not to be overly negative, but we’ll see how long that lasts.