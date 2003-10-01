Re:Conference III

Company of Friends member Naomi Moneypenny reports on MIT’s Emerging Technologies Conference late last month. Among the highlights:
- Idea Factories Leave invention to those who are best at it.
- Reinvent Venture Capital In line with the failure of so many innovation stage-gate processes or funnels in large companies, the venture
capital industry is overdue for a major shake up.
- Learn from Biological Systems Evolution has had the benefit of millions of years of experimentation. Learning from living systems is a great way to bootstrap our understanding.
- Combinatorics Once an obscure term in math textbooks, combinatorics is just a fancy word for the process of recombination. Recombining ideas, people, and products is the way of the future.
- Learn from Other Disciplines and Industries Jeff Immelt said, “The day of the one-dimensional manager is over.” The key to achieve innovation by gaining insights from other areas is communication.