Venture Capital Letters

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Fred Wilson, a venture capitalist working with Flatiron Partners recently started a blog about his work in New York City. Recent entries touch on conferences he’s participated in, telecommunications, politics, and social software. Should be a useful tool to follow what’s on one venture capitalist’s radar.

