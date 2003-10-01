Business Travail

As a business person, you’re used to biting, scratching and clawing your way to what you want. Why should getting a seat on the airplane be any different? Introducing SkyHigh Airlines Challenge Seating. SkyHigh has created a seat-selection grudge match that will take your self-confidence from taxi to takeoff in just 100 feet! Equipped with only a chest protector, a length of rope and a mouth guard, you’ll be set loose out of our padded holding pen and down the jetway to get the seat you want… no deserve.