Business Travail

With airlines such as Southwest and JetBlue continuing to reinvent air travel, it’s no surprise that — in this day and age of airlines charging for in-flight meals — people are starting to poke fun at low-frills travel options. SkyHigh Airlines is a clever send up of a business trying to seek “excellence through compromise.”
As a business person, you’re used to biting, scratching and clawing your way to what you want. Why should getting a seat on the airplane be any different? Introducing SkyHigh Airlines Challenge Seating. SkyHigh has created a seat-selection grudge match that will take your self-confidence from taxi to takeoff in just 100 feet! Equipped with only a chest protector, a length of rope and a mouth guard, you’ll be set loose out of our padded holding pen and down the jetway to get the seat you want… no deserve.
All jokes aside, let’s take this as a trigger to return to the work of Continental Airlines’ Bonnie Reitz. How would you reinvent the air travel business?