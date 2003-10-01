HP On a Roll

Hewlett Packard is on quite a win streak. As we featured in our September cover story , HP beat out juggernauts EDS and IBM to win Proctor & Gamble ‘s $3 billion, 10-year IT services contract, a huge win that got the company a sturdy foothold in the lucrative services industry.

Today, HP announced it has won a three-year contract worth up to $500 million to provide hardware, software and services to help the U.S. Army integrate its information systems.

And to think some people didn’t want the HP / Compaq merger to go through.