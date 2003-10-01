Technology, Whiz

In our September issue, Scott Kirsner considered five technologies that will change the world. In the October Technology Review , science-fiction author Bruce Sterling identifies 10 technologies that “deserve to die.” Among them: coal-based power, the internal-combustion engine, and incandescent light bulbs.

Much of his list makes sense — nuclear weapons, land mines — but manned spaceflight? Prisons? I agree that many of the items Sterling suggests should go the way of the Conestoga beg improvement and innovation, but summarily executing, say, prisons, without an alternative seems unwise.