Out of Brand Alignment?

Steven Overman, director of strategic effectiveness at Jack Morton Worldwide, recently wrote an insightful article about what he terms the “seven heuristics of brand-aligned organizations.” Brand alignment is basically the balance of employees’ and leaders’ connections to organizational goals and how those goals are reflected by the practices projected to partners and customers. Overman’s tactics and tips provide a handy roadmap that touches on the elements of brand clarity, coherence, and control:
- Brand from the inside out
- Engage everyone
- Catalyze conversation
- Be local
- Connect it to strategy
- Think systemically
- Engender empathy