Stats Attack

By Heath Row1 minute Read

File under news you can’t use? According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans buy almost 3 billion dry-cell batteries every year to power cell phones, laptops, power tools, and other electronics.

I don’t really know how to use that information, but I do know this: That’s a lot of batteries.

