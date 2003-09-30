Office Surprise

Having just read Steve Barth’s recent column about reorganizing your workspace, the new catalog from Topdeq could not have hit my in box at a worse time. Or more opportune.

Dealing in “European design for the American office,” the office furniture and accessories retailer specializes in highly designed items created by Philippe Starck, Max Bill, Markus Beer, Norman Foster, Pierre Cardin, and many others. Flipping through the catalog is a fun office-redesign fantasy — and an extremely tempting browsing experience. My stapler has never looked so mundane.