Placing Productivity

In his column in the October issue of KM World , Steve Barth describes his recent efforts to reorganize and redesign his workplace. The report on his progress hit some buttons with me: “There is a point at which a messy desk becomes a barrier to clear thinking — not to mention a fire hazard.”

Drawing some inspiration from a 2002 essay by Don Norman about emotion and design, Steve considers what settings are conducive to certain kinds of work — and set up his office accordingly.

It’s a useful exercise. Where do you do your best work? How do you work differently when you’re in your office, a meeting, in a hotel, or at an airport?