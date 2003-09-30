Placing Productivity

In his column in the October issue of KM World, Steve Barth describes his recent efforts to reorganize and redesign his workplace. The report on his progress hit some buttons with me: “There is a point at which a messy desk becomes a barrier to clear thinking — not to mention a fire hazard.”
Drawing some inspiration from a 2002 essay by Don Norman about emotion and design, Steve considers what settings are conducive to certain kinds of work — and set up his office accordingly.
It’s a useful exercise. Where do you do your best work? How do you work differently when you’re in your office, a meeting, in a hotel, or at an airport?