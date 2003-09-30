advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Moving Beyond Ugly

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The battle between PeopleSoft and Oracle is getting uglier. Now that they’re in the discovery stage, PeopleSoft has been given permission to search a computer… that’s on one of Larry Ellison’s boats… that’s currently anchored in the Mediterranean. In return, PeopleSoft has to give up some emails it had previously deemed “company secrets.”

I think it’s been a while since one of these hostile takeovers became so much like a particularly messy divorce, complete with a grumpy judge who already seems tired of the childish behavior of the litigants.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life