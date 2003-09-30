Moving Beyond Ugly

The battle between PeopleSoft and Oracle is getting uglier. Now that they’re in the discovery stage, PeopleSoft has been given permission to search a computer… that’s on one of Larry Ellison’s boats… that’s currently anchored in the Mediterranean. In return, PeopleSoft has to give up some emails it had previously deemed “company secrets.”
I think it’s been a while since one of these hostile takeovers became so much like a particularly messy divorce, complete with a grumpy judge who already seems tired of the childish behavior of the litigants.