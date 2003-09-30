Surveying the Landscape

The Families and Work Institute released its 2002 National Study of the Changing Workforce today. Surveying large, nationally representative samples of employed workers every five years, it is the only study of its kind to provide 25-year comparisons, from 1977 to 2002, of life on and off the job. The 2002 report addresses women in the workforce, dual earner couples, the role of technology, work-life support, and free agency.