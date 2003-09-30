advertisement
The Ongoing Evolution of Revolution II

By Heath Row1 minute Read

In response to a previous FC Now entry, reader and Wharton MBA student Ryan says, “The health care industry’s inability to meet its customers’ needs seems to present a lucrative opportunity. But how it would be implemented is beyond me.”

Let’s brainstorm. How could it be implemented? Add a comment, and let’s see what we come up with.

