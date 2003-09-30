advertisement
Stress Much?

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Doug Hall mentions an interesting DDB Needham Life Style Study that indicates that the number of people who feel that they are “under a great deal of pressure most of the time” has grown from 40% in 1975 to 72% in 1996. His advice for business people?

  • Think of stress reduction as a tangible benefit.
  • Make it easier to find out about, try, use and purchase your offering.
  • Eliminate needless complexity and reduce meaningless product and service options.

How else can we reduce stress in the workplace — and for our customers?

