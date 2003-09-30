Stress Much?

Doug Hall mentions an interesting DDB Needham Life Style Study that indicates that the number of people who feel that they are “under a great deal of pressure most of the time” has grown from 40% in 1975 to 72% in 1996. His advice for business people?
- Think of stress reduction as a tangible benefit.
- Make it easier to find out about, try, use and purchase your offering.
- Eliminate needless complexity and reduce meaningless product and service options.
How else can we reduce stress in the workplace — and for our customers?