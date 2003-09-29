advertisement
Do-Not-Call List No Longer on Hold?

By Heath Row1 minute Read

The back-and-forth waffling seems to be over. President Bush signed the do-not-call list into law today, paving the way for the FTC to establish the directory as planned — and the FCC to enforce penalties because of recent federal judicial orders. We’ll see if this sticks. I’m getting tired of the can call/can’t call back and forth.

Thanks to FC Now reader Jon Strande for the pointer.

