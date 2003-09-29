advertisement
Giving It Your Just-Less-Than-Best Shot II

By Heath Row1 minute Read

FC Now readers have been responding to the post earlier today about only making an 80% effort instead of insisting on perfection. Here are some of the highlights so far:

Carson: If we are currently aiming for 100% and regularly ending up with 80%, wouldn’t it stand to reason that aiming for 80% would cause us to end up somewhere below 80%? I’m for shooting for 100%, but understanding that falling short isn’t failure.

Allen: We should always aim for a 100%, but remember that as you move forward toward the goal, evaluate how you are doing. There will be times when an adjustment or complete change of course is needed. Abandoning a direction, project, or method of problem solving is just as valid a decision as forging ahead. Being open to change is the key to innovation and survival in business as well as in life in general.

