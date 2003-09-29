advertisement
The Urge to Converge

By Heath Row1 minute Read

As a followup to the previous entry about divergent thinking, today’s edition of the InnovationNetwork‘s email newsletter touches on convergent thinking as a problem-solving method.

Convergence can help make sense of an overwhelming number of possibilities to narrow down choices to make an intelligent decision. Here are five action principles:

  • Sort Ideas need to be grouped into meaningful categories.
  • Order Possibilities can be ranked against pre-established criteria to create an order of preference.
  • Adapt Once likely possibilities have been identified, they can be expanded and adapted to create even better ideas.
  • Refine Likely possibilities need to be bullet proofed to find
    the weak spots and possible failure points.
  • Select Ideas are only ideas until they are implemented, and to be
    implemented, they need to be “owned.”

