The Urge to Converge

As a followup to the previous entry about divergent thinking, today’s edition of the InnovationNetwork‘s email newsletter touches on convergent thinking as a problem-solving method.
Convergence can help make sense of an overwhelming number of possibilities to narrow down choices to make an intelligent decision. Here are five action principles:
- Sort Ideas need to be grouped into meaningful categories.
- Order Possibilities can be ranked against pre-established criteria to create an order of preference.
- Adapt Once likely possibilities have been identified, they can be expanded and adapted to create even better ideas.
- Refine Likely possibilities need to be bullet proofed to find
the weak spots and possible failure points.
- Select Ideas are only ideas until they are implemented, and to be
implemented, they need to be “owned.”