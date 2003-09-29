The Things We Carry

At a recent Lunch Sparks workshop, members of the Houston CoF chapter participated in an interesting activity: the Purse Test.
Basically, this entails emptying your purse — or briefcase or messenger bag — and reassessing what you really need to carry with you every day. You can also make connections between what’s in your bag and analyze what the items mean in terms of your work life, habits, and goals.
What do you carry to work every day? What does it mean about your work style? What could you leave behind?