Giving It Your Just-Less-Than-Best Shot

You need light to drive a car, but you wouldn’t drive by looking into the sun. Likewise, approaching a project with a 100% focus is a sure way to blind yourself. Chances are that you’ll never evaluate your first results as 100%. What’s more, you’ll learn things on the way to your first results that open up possibilities and refinements you couldn’t see when you started out. So even if you aim for 100%, you’re never going to get it. This is a cause of many people’s dissatisfaction and disillusionment. So what should you do? Go for 80%.

80% is more than mediocre. Aiming for 80% isn’t settling for mediocrity for three reasons: