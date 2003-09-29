Giving It Your Just-Less-Than-Best Shot

In a recent email sent to the Entrepreneurship & Small Business Company of Friends group, Peter Rees shares some information on the 80% Approach. Quoting materials from the Strategic Coach, Peter says:
You need light to drive a car, but you wouldn’t drive by looking into the sun. Likewise, approaching a project with a 100% focus is a sure way to blind yourself. Chances are that you’ll never evaluate your first results as 100%. What’s more, you’ll learn things on the way to your first results that open up possibilities and refinements you couldn’t see when you started out. So even if you aim for 100%, you’re never going to get it. This is a cause of many people’s dissatisfaction and disillusionment. So what should you do? Go for 80%.
80% is more than mediocre. Aiming for 80% isn’t settling for mediocrity for three reasons:
- 80% is better than nothing.
- You can have more than one 80%.
- There’s no such thing as 100%.
What do you think? Is 100% success impossible to achieve? Should we aim low?