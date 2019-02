The simple way to win the skirmish over the do-not-call list ( ABCNEWS.com : Embattled Do-Not-Call List Placed on Hold ) is this: Whenever a telemarketer calls, answer with enthusiasm and put them on hold.

If we spread the word about this strategy, the industry will give up. With tiny margins, they can’t afford the loss in productivity if only 10% of us are able to put the callers on endless hold.