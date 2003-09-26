(T)Rusting Away II

FC Now reader Rob asks , “Do you know what the numbers are for the U.S.?”

I recently posted some interesting statistics focusing on how much American consumers trust the companies they do business with. But it’s a good question: Do people in the U.S. trust their bosses and employers? Let’s start by addressing other parts of the world.

In the UK, at least, about 75 percent of business people trust their bosses to treat them fairly. About two-thirds expect their employers to do what’s right for customers and the wider business community. And just as many are proud to work for their respective companies.

Another project in the UK found that about 40 percent of workers don’t trust their bosses.

According to a study done by the Work Network of Canadian Policy Research Networks (phew!), more than one in five employees do not trust their bosses.

In the U.S., numbers are slightly more difficult to come by — and are slightly more divergent. Earlier this month, a report indicated that 73 percent of respondents would “trust their boss to baby-sit their kids for a night,” and 58 percent said their boss was “at least trying to improve morale.”

A 1997 study suggests that 51 percent of Americans trust their boss or supervisor “a lot” and that 41 percent trust their colleagues as much. 14 percent trust their bosses “not at all” or “only a little” while a chilling 54 percent trust their colleagues to that limited extent.