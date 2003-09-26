Card Sharks II

You may recall the playing cards used by the military to identify Iraqi and other leaders during the conflict overseas. TVNewsLies quickly responded with their loaded deck of “America’s least wanted.”

In the world of business, the Stacked Deck offers sets of “corporate America’s least wanted.” Featuring questionable leaders and executives from companies such as Adelphia, Enron, HealthSouth, and Merrill Lynch, the deck is a cartoony, trivia-ridden wakeup call.

But I’m more jazzed by Cubicle Cards, a company that helps business leaders spice up their workaday business cards. You can design and create your own professional trading card, complete with information about your experience and skills, performance stats, and so on. They seem oriented more toward job seekers than people in established positions and organizations, but I like the idea of a trading card instead of the average business card.