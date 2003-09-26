Simulation Nation

Researchers at the Rochester Institute of Technology recently received a sizable NSF grant to develop a system that will convert remote-sensing data about wildfires into real-time, interactive models fire managers can monitor on laptop computers at the scene of a blaze. The visual model will predict a fire’s behavior for the next hour.
There are many computer-based simulations to help business leaders manage change, lead projects, and develop leadership skills. But RIT’s project seems to be extremely mission critical. Talk about out of the frying pan and into the fire!