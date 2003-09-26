advertisement
(T)Rusting Away

By Heath Row1 minute Read

According to a Kelly Services survey of 5,000 business people in Australia, 52 percent of workers do not trust their bosses. 47 percent believe that their employers do not have their best interests at heart.

Just about half, I know, but it’s not really a vote of confidence for leaders down under, is it?

