An Interesting Seminar

Guest speakers from Kellogg, Brown and Root, and Bechtel made presentations. More than 200 business professionals between the ages of 21 and 35 heard lectures on topics related to entrepreneurship.

Sounds like a typical seminar, right? The difference is that this seminar was attended by the Entrepreneur Business Professionals of Iraq.

Hosted in Baghdad by the 354th Civil Affairs Brigade, the seminar also explored topics such as obtaining contracts from companies and investing in the stock market.

The speakers also fielded questions from the audience on these subjects.

“Everyone had questions,” Spc. Varetta Barnes said. “We had everyone fill out a comment form and leave any outstanding questions or issues on them.”

It’s a start.