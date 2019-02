That’s what Staples thinks — they’re sponsoring a contest called the Invention Quest, hoping to discover the next Post-It note or paper clip. If you have the winning invention, you win $25,000 and royalties on the product when they manufacture and sell it.

So what do you think? What other new productivity-gizmos do we need in our already over-cluttered lives? If you have an answer, tell us… then enter the contest.