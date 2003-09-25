Agar-ing the Future II

FC Now reader Rob points out a new study of two companies attempting to implement a customer-centric corporate culture that seems to back up an earlier report on corporate culture and change efforts.
Among the study’s key findings:
- For staff to internalize a customer orientation, they must experience an unbroken chain of passionate, sincere, unified, and committed leadership from top levels executives to local managers.
- Interdepartmental connectedness is critical for effective implementation.
- It is important that customer-focused data is used across the organization by many stakeholders.