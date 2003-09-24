Customer-Managed Relationships II

A federal judge in Oklahoma has determined that the FTC’s do-not-call list, which was supposed to go into effect next week, is not within the commission’s purview. The judge didn’t actually require the FTC to take action in response, and legislators indicate that the ruling will be overturned, but this earns the Direct Marketing Association a dart in my book. To the DMA, I say: Hiss. If you’re not going to follow basic principles of permission marketing, please give me an easier out.