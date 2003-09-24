Quotes of Note

FC Now reader Daniel recently cited T.E. Lawrence’s Seven Pillars of Wisdom. In yesterday’s edition of 48 Days‘ email newsletter, there’s a quote from that book that I think is worth sharing — and considering in terms of innovation.
There are dreamers, but not all human beings dream equally. Some are dreamers of the night, who in the dusty recesses of their mind dream and wake in the morning to find it was just vanity. But the Dreamers of the Day are dangerous people because they act their dreams into reality with open eyes.
Lawrence wrote the book about his experiences during World War I, but his remarks about the Dreamers of the Day sounds like Deviants Inc. to me. What’s your dream today?