No Email 4U

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

John Cauldwell, tycoon owner of UK phone retailer Phones 4U, has banned interoffice e-mail.

“He estimates the ban will save staff three hours a day and his company at least £1 million a month in saved time.”

Cauldwell, who according to the article doesn’t use e-mail himself and has broken his neck three times in the last three years, seems to be missing the point here somewhere.

While talking to someone face-to-face has its disadvantages, come on, e-mail is still the most useful item in your desktop.

I’ll be interested to see how much longer this ban, or Phones 4U, lasts.

