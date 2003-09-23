Will Work for… Work

Jeff Mills is a 35-year-old out-of-work programmer with two masters degrees in Austin, Texas. Since being laid off by Wiley-ValuSource in June 2002, he’s been volunteering for SRG — and sitting on various street corners around the city; working at a desk outfitted with a PC, wireless network, cell phone, and signs; and hoping to attract a potential employer’s attention. Looking for a job for the past 18 months, Mills and his family have sold their house, their car — even their childrens’ toys — to make ends meet. Is the downturn that bad? Are the new homeless going to have home(less) offices?