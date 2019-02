CNN reports that Microsoft has set its sights on Google , and is developing its own search technology.

It’s a classic “build versus buy” scenario, and something that many will perceive as a battle of good versus evil.

It should be interesting to see if Microsoft and its deep, deep pockets, can catch up to Google’s search technology, and in classic Microsoft fashion, make it a proprietary part of its upcoming Longhorn operating system.

Maybe we need an update from Seth on “What Should Google Do?“