FC Book Club – It’s About Passion

The October issue has barely hit the stands and people have begun asking what gets my attention when choosing the nominees for Fast Company’s new Book of the Month feature. If there is one overriding quality that applies to all the books that have caught my eye so far, it would have to be passion.

Do the authors have it for their topics? Are they able to inspire it in the reader? Have they been successful at getting their employees or coworkers to apply it on the job? Those are the questions I always ask of the books being considered.

Former Medtronic CEO Bill George talks about his passion for doing the right thing throughout our inaugural Book of the Month, Authentic Leadership. It’s also one of the major threads that runs through my own book, Beans: Four Principles for Running a Business in Good Times or Bad.

Like every compulsive author (is that redundant?), I often check my Amazon.com sales rankings several times a day. Most of us also look carefully at the sometimes-critical comments Amazon customers post about our books. I notice that several of the reviews for my own book talk extensively about how passion is the guiding principle in these people’s own lives — how having it plays a huge role in the degree of fulfillment they find at work.

I would love to hear your thoughts on the subject. What are you passionate about? How much of a factor is it in your own work? Are you able to integrate it into your homelife as well? What could your employer do to encourage people to be more passionate about their jobs? Or is having passion actually a liability in this climate of corporate corruption and abject greed?

I look forward to your comments.