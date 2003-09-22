FC Book Club II

Fast Company readers are already discussing Bill George’s Authentic Leadership , our first Book of the Month. Here are some of the highlights:

Kathy DiPietro: For once here’s a book by a CEO that seems to come directly from his heart. I intend to give my copy to our leadership development director, as I do believe it would make a great book for our leadership team to discuss as a group.

David Evans: For all the execs we’re seeing being marched off in handcuffs and the holier-than-thou types plea bargaining their way out of lengthy jail terms, here’s a book they should be reading. I also think the stock market analysts could get a lot out of this, as it proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that there is more to creating shareholder value than just ever-increasing stock prices.

Ike Eslao: In the fast-paced industries where I’ve been working, I’ve seen many “good guys” at top management come and go. Since it’s the stockholders and analysts who are judging them at the end of the day, people like us can only watch them fade into the sunset. Perhaps the ideals of an authentic leader need a compelling translation into some metrics that these stockholders and analysts can use in judging performance of company CEO’s.

David Barnoski: That probably won’t happen, however, until the stock analysts who carry so much weight begin to look at the less quantitative results of a CEO’s tenure — and stop benefiting personally from their own positive comments about the companies they cover.

Roger Fulton: There is a vast gap in reality between the corner office and the cannon fodder in middle management that catches the grape shot when the head-shed misfires. It all sounds “wonderful.” Reality is two blocks down the street, if you believe the press releases. When the P&L circles the drain, I predict the mid-level staffers will circle the pink slip pay window while the top guns get bonused on their “cost-cutting” salvation leadership.

Patrizia Landenstein: My own team is in dire need of inspiration. I would love to start a book club if only I had time with the countless meetings, endless after-hours confabs, and thankless weekend-warrior work. I don’t mean to gripe, as I know I at least am working and making a decent living. But why does it have to be this tough? Authentic Leadership? How about Authentic Leisuretime?