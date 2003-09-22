Business Media Missteps II

The September issue of the now-named Jungle — the first since its rebranding — just hit my in box. Proclaiming the magazine’s renewed focus on business, career, lifestyle, travel, and ideas on the cover, the magazine cleverly cops to the real reason it changed its name: “Tired of cancellations from disappointed basketball fans.”

How does the newly renamed (or de-named, as the case may be) magazine fare? “The Stalker’s Box” is a fun little item that shows how to “bump into” target employers, indicating where to go, as well as what to wear, drink, and carry. This month, Jungle targets J.P. Morgan Chase investment bankers. Additionally, two features stand out as needed reads: “Branding the USA,” in which five advertising firms take on America’s recent image problems, and “Stop Being a Wimp,” which explains how to stand up to your boss without risking your job.

While the most recent content available online comes from Jungle‘s July issue — July? — the September edition hits some fresh, fun, and productive buttons. Is it a radical repositioning of the magazine per the company’s plans? No. It’s still aimed at MBA students. It still skews young. It still targets people on the front end of their career. And it’s still aspirational in a How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying kind of way.

That said, “Branding the USA” is laudable — and is a good parallel read to the previous Fast Company stories “The Brand Called UK” (February 1999) and “Reinventing New Orleans” (October 1999).