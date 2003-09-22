Hot on the heels of the publication of the October issue of Fast Company — and Jennifer Reingold’s feature on CEOs who should lose their jobs — Motorola Inc.‘s CEO Christopher Galvin resigned Friday. In our story, we named Galvin one of five CEOs who won’t let go of their roles, claiming that the third-generation Galvin to head Motorola needed to step aside for a new generation of leadership. Correlation is not causation, but Galvin’s timing could not have been better.